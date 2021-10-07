Apple’s ‘IronHeart’ plan for vehicles uses iPhone to control seats, radio, climate, and more

Apple, whose CarPlay interface is used by millions of motorists to control music, get directions and make phone calls, is looking to expand its reach with a new initiative, called “IronHeart” inside the secretive company.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is working on technology that would access functions like the climate-control system, speedometer, radio and seats, according to people with knowledge of the effort. The initiative… is still in its early stages and would require the cooperation of automakers… The company has continued to make inroads with CarPlay. It lets customers link up their iPhones with a vehicle to handle so-called infotainment features. Seven years after its launch, CarPlay is now offered by most major automakers. IronHeart would take CarPlay a step further. The iPhone-based system could access a range of controls, sensors and settings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project is secret. That includes:

• inside and outside temperature and humidity readings

• temperature zones, fans and the defroster systems

• settings for adjusting surround-sound speakers, equalizers, tweeters, subwoofers, and the fade and balance

• seats and armrests

• the speedometer, tachometer and fuel instrument clusters

MacDailyNews Take: Switching back and forth between CarPlay and the vehicle’s built-in system to manage things like the A/C, heat, sound system, etc. is an annoyance that would disappear if, via “IronHeart,” CarPlay were given access to thermostat, seat settings, speedometer, and other data.

Now, which car company will be the first to work with Apple on this? With history as our guide, it’d be BMW:

• BMW Connected app updated with Apple Car Key support – July 2, 2020

• BMW announces Apple iPhone compatibility – July 18, 2007

• Apple & BMW unveil ‘BMW iPod Adapter,’ first seamless integration of iPod and car audio system – June 21, 2004

