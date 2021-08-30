Australia considering new laws for Apple Pay, other digital payment systems

Australia is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services such as Apple Pay.
Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and China’s WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.
The Australian report recommended the government be given the power to designate tech companies as payment providers, clarifying the regulatory status of digital wallets.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is currently in charge of designating who is a payment services provider, reported that payments through digital wallets had grown to 8% of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2% in 2016.
MacDailyNews Take: God forbid the Australian government not be able to over-regulate something.
Actually Australia’s financial regulations are very pro-competition and pro-consumer.
Consumers get to see and choose what charges they may pay for transactions with different payment methods and companies beforehand, have portable banking identities to help them move their banking business to a different company more easily, etc.
With national standards it enables new competitors to enter the market and plug into universal industry offerings such as chip-and-PIN cards, same day transfers without needing billions in backing and new segments such as BNPL are encouraged to compete against established players to promote more competition for consumers’ business.
Determining who is a financial payments provider just ensures that artificial barriers to competition can’t be thrown up or that consumers can’t be disadvantaged by those wanting to take advantage of less well educated consumers by exploiting loopholes.
I find myself wondering why rough half of the people so far have downvoted your comment?
You show knowledge of the topic and explain how the Australian government generally sides with consumers. It doesn’t look as though Apple has anything to worry about with this proposal.
Would some of those who downvoted that comment care to explain in a calm and intelligent fashion why they downvoted it?
Making Apple a payment system. Does Apple have any idea they will be up against the bunk of commonwoke?