Apple TV+ debuts new trailer for ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ set to premiere September 30th

Along with a teaser video, Apple today announced that host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart’s new current affairs series “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30th, followed by new episodes every other week. The series’ official podcast will also premiere on Thursday, September 30 on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available).

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is a multiple-season, single-issue series, exploring issues chosen by Stewart and his production team in detail. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue along with jokes.

Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

