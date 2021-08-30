Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 13 will support satellite communications

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the “iPhone 13” will have a customized baseband chip giving it the ability to use satellite communications.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Ming-Chi Kuo says that the Qualcomm X60 baseband chip that Apple is predicted to be using in the “iPhone 13” will support low-earth orbit satellite communications. He bases this on Qualcomm’s work with Globalstar, making the latter the most likely partner for the effort.

“There are many potential scenarios for Apple’s business model cooperation with Globalstar,” writes Kuo. “The simplest scenario is that if the user’s operator has already teamed with Globalstar, the user can directly use Globalstar’s satellite communication service on the iPhone 13 through the operator’s service.”

Kuo says that other vendors that want satellite communications functions will have to wait a year until some point in 2022, and will have to use the forthcoming X65 baseband chip.