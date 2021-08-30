Apple to donate to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts

According to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple will be donating to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts on the ground after the devastating category 4 storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we’re grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe,” said Cook. No details or the amount the company will be donating was provided.

Hurricane Ida became the second most intense hurricane to strike the U.S. state of Louisiana on record, only behind Hurricane Katrina, and tied for the strongest landfall in the state by maximum sustained winds (150 mph) with Hurricane Laura in 2020 and the 1856 Last Island hurricane.

Apple routinely donates to relief efforts following natural disasters around the world, such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

