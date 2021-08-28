Microsoft changes CPU requirements to install Windows 11, Mac support unclear

Microsoft on Friday confirmed changes to the company’s CPU requirements for Windows 11, but Mac support remains uncertain. 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, UEFI secure boot, graphics requirements, and TPM 2.0 are the minimum system requirements Microsoft requires to run Windows 11.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

At first, the company said that only processors introduced after 2017 could run Windows 11, which seems to have upset multiple users who still have PCs with older but still quite capable processors.

Although Windows 11 will still be released with the same recommendations, it will not require a compatible CPU for the upgrade. This means that anyone can try to install Microsoft’s new operating system on any PC, but it is not guaranteed that it will work.

Unfortunately for Mac users, the situation regarding official support for Windows 11 through Boot Camp remains unclear. This is because Windows 11 also requires Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, which is a security layer built into the computer’s logic board or firmware. Apple has never offered TPM support on any Mac model, so this could mean that Windows 11 may never officially run on a Mac.