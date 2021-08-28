Microsoft changes CPU requirements to install Windows 11, Mac support unclear

Microsoft on Friday confirmed changes to the company’s CPU requirements for Windows 11, but Mac support remains uncertain. 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, UEFI secure boot, graphics requirements, and TPM 2.0 are the minimum system requirements Microsoft requires to run Windows 11.
At first, the company said that only processors introduced after 2017 could run Windows 11, which seems to have upset multiple users who still have PCs with older but still quite capable processors.
Although Windows 11 will still be released with the same recommendations, it will not require a compatible CPU for the upgrade. This means that anyone can try to install Microsoft’s new operating system on any PC, but it is not guaranteed that it will work.
Unfortunately for Mac users, the situation regarding official support for Windows 11 through Boot Camp remains unclear. This is because Windows 11 also requires Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, which is a security layer built into the computer’s logic board or firmware. Apple has never offered TPM support on any Mac model, so this could mean that Windows 11 may never officially run on a Mac.
MacDailyNews Take: In other words, your quest to slum it with your Mac may be thwarted – officially.
However, if you need to sully your Mac with Windoze 11, there’s always Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac which works on both M1 and Intel-handicapped Macs and is ready for Windows 11 and macOS Montere.
Funny how upcoming Mac OS Monterey supports much older Intel processors than upcoming Windows 11. The oldest Mac supported is 2013 Mac Pro, in the midst of the transition away from Intel. Support for MacBook Air goes back to 2015, so there’s a good chance my 2017 model will still be supported with the following 2022 Mac OS release too 😏
And the wording is “processors introduced after 2017,” so PCs sold after 2017 (using older processors) may not make the cut. In Windows world, the PC works with the OS version the manufacturer put on it. There’s no certainty of future compatibility.
It’s funnier that Microsoft just announced the windows 365 subscription service. Which I’m sure is the way that they would like people to get Windows 11 on a Mac.
More info here… https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-365
Pricing here… https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-365/business/compare-plans-pricing
Intel probably likes it too, because it makes the performance bottleneck your Internet bandwidth, not CPU performance 😉