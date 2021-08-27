Apple launches iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues

Apple on Friday launched the “iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues.” Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not part of this program.

Service Process

Choose one of the options below to have your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro serviced. Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

• Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

• Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

• Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Before service, back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer. Learn more about preparing your iPhone for service.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

Additional Information

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

The program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Source: Apple Inc.