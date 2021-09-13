‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games unhappy with ruling in Apple case, files appeal

After a U.S. federal judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers, but which otherwise favored Apple on many counts, including allowing the company to continue its prohibition of third-party in-app payment systems, “Fortnite” game maker Epic Games on Sunday said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal.

Apple's App Store on iPhone
Reuters:

Analysts said the impact may depend heavily on how Apple chooses to implement the judge’s decision.

Apple’s critics and rivals said they are more likely to turn to legislators, rather than courts, to pursue the changes they seek.

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t win in court? Try to make what’s legal “illegal” via over-regulation.

  2. “Apple’s critics and rivals said they are more likely to turn to legislators, rather than courts, to pursue the changes they seek.”

    Translation: Since the courts didn’t give us what we want, we are going to try to bribe legislators to get it now.

    The government does not exist to enforce your every little wish and desire upon private individuals and businesses.

