Judge: Epic Games failed to demonstrate that Apple is an ‘illegal monopolist’

Epic Games failed to demonstrate that Apple is an “illegal monopolist,” California federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games.
Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”
“Nonetheless, the trial did show that Apple is engaging in anti-competitive conduct under California’s competition laws,” the judge said in the decision.
Gonzalez Rogers also issued an injunction “permanently” restraining Apple from prohibiting developers from including external links directing customers to options to make purchases outside of the in-app payment system.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, this is akin to a judge issuing an injunction that forces Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart.
Apple should appeal Roger’s injunction and/or if developers like Epic Games want to advertise lower prices using Apple’s App Store, Apple should simply charge an in-store advertising fee. We suggest it be 15% for developers making under $1 million per year and 30% for those making $1 million or more annually. 🙂
“Today the Court has affirmed what we’ve known all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law,” Apple said in a statement.
[Apple] is allowed to largely keep its App Store policies in place — including collecting commission fees and keeping the App Store as the sole download method on iPhones and iPads.
Epic is also ordered to pay Apple an amount equal to the 3 percent of the roughly $12 million in revenue Epic Games collected from users in the Fortnite app through direct payments…
Chamber of Progress, an industry group that names Apple and Google among its corporate partners, touted Gonzalez Rogers’s ruling as a warning to lawmakers to hold off on revamping antitrust laws.
“Antitrust law should focus on protecting consumers, but this case has always been about Epic Games trying to save a few million dollars. The judge’s rejection of most of Epic’s arguments should give policymakers pause in legislating to help some companies’ bottom line,” Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich said in a statement.
MacDailyNews Take: Once digested by the market, Apple will be seen as the clear winner in this case.
I love the MDN take of charging for link advertising, and they are right! They can charge. Great idea!
Furthermore, Apple won. Completely won. All the bogus antitrust garbage was thrown out, rightly. And this was even by a commie California (I know I repeat myself) court.
The only thing left was some California law on information disclosure requiring links, something apple had recently implemented and allowed anyway. Good luck with people clicking a link to go to another store, and enter their payment information a new there. Will only reinforce how good apple’s systems are. Further, it’s questionable if the California law on disclosure is itself constitutional, and I suspect will be appealed.
This was a complete slam dunk win for apple.
That the tech financial press has its head up its rear and doesnt get it or doesnt want to get it for clickbait is just par for the course of their ineptitude.
This bs propaganda is not just for clicks, but the financial services area loves this tanking apple stock to buy it up on the cheap, because this is going to make NADA ZIP ZILCH difference to apple’s bottom line, and in the mean time, they are getting suckers to sell their apple shares for cheap on this bs market manipulating news.
Since there’s no longer any financial incentive, Apple should keep Fortnite off the App Store forever.
Yea, who cares what the customers who paid for the phones and tablets want. Nothing matters but Apple.
Customers got EXACTLY WHAT THEY WANTED WHEN THEY BOUGHT THE IPHONE, a secure App Store…..a walled garden. Those that don’t want that, well, then they bought an android.
BS. Customers don’t have a crystal ball over what Apple will, or will not allow. Alternate stores are coming.
Who cares what shareholders say? Apple should just do all back end services for 3rd party developers for free and eat the cost.
I’d say Epic won, because cutting Apple out of the subscription charges was their goal. The part they lost was something that would hurt Apple, but not really help Epic.
Their true goal was to have the Epic store on iPhones next to Apple’s App Store.
Will happen. Others too.
But will developers be allowed to display a price in AppStore or just a link to wherever.. outside of the AppStore.
It’s ridiculous to force Apple to promote competitors in their own store?
Total nonsense.. name one store that does that !?
If they have to allow a direct link with a lower price.. then i say the whole transaction has to take place outside of the Appstore… and the app side-loaded through the competitors own site…. Not Appstore.
Lets see how many will choose to do that to save a buck!?
And per MDN’s brilliant idea.. charge an advertising fee If the competitors choose to see the Appstore as a magazine to advertise in sell their product.
I cant understand how the judge cant see how ludicrous his decision is! Use Apple store to expose and distribute your app for zero fee! Absurd!!!!
Perfect solution MDN 👌