Apple TV+ releases trailer for Jack McBrayer’s ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ which debuts on November 5th

Apple today debuted the trailer for “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” which will premiere Friday, November 5th on Apple TV+. The new live action series from creators Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and children’s TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.

Anchored around Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer’s infectious positivity and whimsical humor, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world. Alongside series regulars Jack McBrayer, Markita Prescott (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Albert Kong (“Westworld”) who is recurring, special guest visitors include Paul Scheer (“The League,” “Human Giant”) and Sam Richardson (“Veep,” “The Office”). Jack inspires kids to solve problems with heart. The series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting and cascading – from one person to another. The series also features original songs from the Grammy Award-winning band, OK Go.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by McBrayer and Santomero. The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group (“Blue’s Clues & You!,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”) with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films (“Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina”). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee, Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series.

The latest addition to Apple’s award-winning offerings of premium originals for kids and families, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” will premiere alongside an award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families, including “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times Bestselling Book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers; and upcoming series “Fraggle Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company. To date, Apple has inked overall deals with some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including Sesame Workshop and Wildbrain (Peanuts); as well as a multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation to deliver groundbreaking, premium animated films and first-ever theatrical-quality animated television series to kids and families.

MacDailyNews Take: The world could certainly use more kindness.

