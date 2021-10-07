Apple’s flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most sought after new iPhone – survey

A new consumer survey shows buyer looking to upgrade to a new iPhone are more interested in Apple’s flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max and higher-end iPhone 13 Pro models than iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan lead analyst Samik Chatterjee detailed the results of a consumer survey in the U.S., U.K., and China…

About 65% of current iPhone users said they were looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, while around 50% of Android users said they wanted to switch to an iPhone. Those stats are global, and interestingly, consumer upgrading or switching interest was lower in the U.S. than in the U.K. or China.

Among respondents who said they wanted to purchase a new iPhone early in the process, the vast majority — 54% — in the U.S. said they were eyeing the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It was a similar story in other regions with 43% of U.K. consumers and 47% of Chinese consumers saying they planned to buy Apple’s 6.7-inch smartphone.

Interestingly, among potential customers who currently owned Android devices, the smaller iPhone 13 Pro was the top model, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max coming in second. U.S. switchers still cited the iPhone 13 Pro Max as their top device.