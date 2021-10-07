Apple releases watchOS 8.1 beta 3 to developers, public beta testers

One week after releasing watchOS 8.1 beta 2, Apple has now released watchOS 8.1 beta 3 to developers and public beta testers.

watchOS 8 delivers powerful features to help Apple Watch users stay connected, be more active, and better understand their overall health and wellness. New workout types, updates to cycling, and the new Mindfulness app expand support for physical and mental well-being, while enhanced capabilities with the Wallet and Home apps enable users to more seamlessly use Apple Watch on the go and at home. The redesigned Photos app, new watch faces, and tools in Messages provide customers with more ways to connect with loved ones.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Today’s build is 19R5559e. Different from iOS 15.1 beta that brings SharePlay support, among other features delayed from the iOS 15 initial release, watchOS 8.1 mostly brings improvements and bug fixes. Even though, with watchOS 8, Apple brought a redesigned Weather app, two new Watch Faces, and included new built-in applications that take advantage of the always-on display used on the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 6, and not yet launched Series 7. There is also a new way for developers to tap into the always-on display.

MacDailyNews Note: Information on how to install the watchOS 8 developer or public beta is

