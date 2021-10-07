Apple TV+ reveals first look teaser of ‘The Afterparty’ murder-mystery comedy series

Apple TV+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the new highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty” from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”). The eight-episode series will premiere globally in January 2022 on Apple TV+.

“This is one of the most surprising, original, and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller in a statement. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”

“The Afterparty” features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Neighbors”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats”), Dave Franco (“The Rental,” “The Disaster Artist”) and John Early (“Search Party”).

Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (“Search Party,” “Dead to Me”) will also executive produce the series. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar Television and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.

The behind the scenes talent includes director of photography Carl Herse (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Black Monday”), production designer Bruce Hill (“The Last Man on Earth,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), costume designer Trayce Gigi Field (“Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar,” “Dead to Me”), composer Daniel Pemberton (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), and editor Joel Negron (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “21 Jump Street”).

“The Afterparty” will join a growing offering of hit and award-winning Apple Original comedy series including Emmy, SAG, Critics’ Choice, Peabody and WGA Award-winning “Ted Lasso,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Physical,” Peabody Award-winner “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest,” “Central Park” and the upcoming limited series, “The Shrink Next Door.”

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 154 wins and 523 awards nominations.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be giving “The Afterparty” a shot!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

