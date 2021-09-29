Apple Treasurer Gary Wipfler, keeper of $200 billion, retires after 35 years

Gary Wipfler, Apple’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion mountain of cash, has retired from the company after about 35 years, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Gary Wipfler stepped down in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. He oversaw the iPhone maker’s cash balance, investments and capital-return programs, and he was once a fixture of Apple’s quarterly earnings calls. The 62-year-old executive reported to Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri until his retirement. Wipfler’s retirement caps a career that spanned several CEOs — even predating Steve Jobs’s return to the company in 1997, when Apple was famously on the brink of bankruptcy. Wipfler also helped oversee Braeburn Capital, Apple’s Reno, Nevada-based subsidiary that manages its assets.

MacDailyNews Take: You only live once and it goes fast. Wipfler likely has more than enough money to wallpaper multiple 20,000 sq. ft. mansions with $1,000 bills and not even miss it. Go relax and enjoy the fruits of your years of work, Gary!