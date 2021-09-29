Improved battery life is key selling point for iPhone 13 lineup – survey

Apple iPhone 13 buyers are more interested in the significant increase in battery life than any other feature, including 5G wireless capability, a consumer survey indicates.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Evercore ISI surveyed about 5,000 people regarding their iPhone purchase intentions. The poll results pointed to greater interest in pricier models of the iPhone 13 series, analyst Amit Daryanani said in a note to clients.

Daryanani is predicting at least a 2% increase in average selling prices as customers choose more expensive versions of the iPhone 13. He believes the average selling price will increase to $852 from $838 last year.

“Demand for newer models remains strong with 83% of respondents interested in buying one of the four new models (vs. 78% average in prior surveys),” Daryanani said. “The percentage of respondents interested in the Pro/Pro Max models has increased modestly vs. prior years.”

“Desire for a better battery life is the most popular reason for upgrading,” Daryanani said. “5G was not a popular reason for upgrading this year likely because 5G excitement in the U.S. remains well below the levels in China.”