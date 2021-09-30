Apple TV+ lands high-caliber thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt

Apple TV+ has landed yet another high-caliber movie package, making a deal for an untitled film that Spider-Man director Jon Watts will write and direct, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring. The Apple Studios film will also get a wide theatrical release as part of the deal.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Oscar winners Clooney and Pitt starred together in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. Haven’t heard the pricetag, but I’m sure it falls in line with a lot of the recent deals for star packages. I have heard that between Clooney and Pitt, they left an eight-figure sum on the table to ensure the theatrical release component. The thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. The package hit the market last week, and seven to 10 bidders materialized. The combatants included Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Apple, Netflix and Amazon. For Apple toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, this becomes the latest giant film package to add to their slate… All this comes after the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso won seven Emmys including Best Comedy; the label has won a total of 12 Emmys, impressive for a venture that launched just under two years ago.

MacDailyNews Take: The relentless focus on quality sets Apple TV+ apart. Even the kids shows are wonderfully made.

And having mountains of cash to spend doesn’t hurt either!

Welcome to Apple TV+, George Clooney and Brad Pitt!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]