New Apple Watch renders offer realistic preview of the Series 7 design

A new crop of renders of the widely-expected Apple Watch Series 7 design offer a much better idea of what to expect from the major redesign than the rough, cheap clones seen last week.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Phone Arena created these more credible renders. In addition to the flat-sided design to match the current iPhone and iPad, we’re also expecting a slightly larger screen. Increasing the sizes to 41mm and 45mm was first suggested by a Weibo user, and has since been backed by Duan Rui and Bloomberg. The latter report also indicated Apple would release new Watch faces to take advantage of the larger size.

MacDailyNews Note: Check out all of the new renders at Phone Arena.