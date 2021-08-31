New Apple Watch renders offer realistic preview of the Series 7 design

A new crop of renders of the widely-expected Apple Watch Series 7 design offer a much better idea of what to expect from the major redesign than the rough, cheap clones seen last week.
Phone Arena created these more credible renders.
In addition to the flat-sided design to match the current iPhone and iPad, we’re also expecting a slightly larger screen. Increasing the sizes to 41mm and 45mm was first suggested by a Weibo user, and has since been backed by Duan Rui and Bloomberg. The latter report also indicated Apple would release new Watch faces to take advantage of the larger size.
2 Comments
It looks like a very early watch version … much less sophisticated than the current rounded designs (and probably a whole lot easier and cheaper to manufacture). So tasteless … Jony Ive might laugh himself silly. Since I currently have a 3 I’ll probably end up getting a 6 in stainless.
That render certainly makes it look like a cheap chunky clone. The reason it was originally designed with a curved edge screen was to reduce the sense of thickness so unless you actually make it less thick to compensate this new design will take away from all that careful thought.