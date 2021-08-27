Apple Watch Series 7 clones show off new square-edged design

After several CAD renders depicting the new square-edged design Apple Watch Series 7, now clones based on those renders have begun appearing in China.
As shared by Majin Bu on Twitter this morning, Apple Watch Series 7 clones are popping up for sale in China in multiple different colors and finishes. These clones are likely based on leaked CAD renders and schematics…
Bloomberg has reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner display bezels, a faster processor, and include “updated ultra-wideband functionality.” This would represent the first significant design to the Apple Watch since the Series 4, which was released in 2018. Jon Prosser has also reported that the the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design.
Over the last several days, a number of leaks have suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in two new sizes: 41mm and 45mm, up from the current 40mm and 44mm.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, these are cheap, rough clones, but we like the general gist of this new design. It will also prompt Apple Watch upgrades as everyone currently wearing an Apple Watch will have an easily-identifiable “old” Watch as soon Series 7 is released.
Apple Watch S7 clone #Apple #AppleWatch pic.twitter.com/K2hjtleoAN
— Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) August 27, 2021
Copycat products pic.twitter.com/bXN375XUcI
— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 27, 2021
