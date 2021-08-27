Apple Watch dominates with 52.5% worldwide smartwatch market share

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartwatch shipments soared 47 percent annually to reach 18 million units in the second quarter of 2021. Apple Watch maintained first position with 52.5% global smartwatch market share, Samsung trailed in distant second place, while Garmin held third place.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “Global smartwatch shipments soared 47 percent annually from 12.3 million units in Q2 2020 to 18.1 million in Q2 2021. Smartwatch shipments worldwide are growing at their fastest rate since 2018. Smartwatch growth is back to pre-pandemic levels. Online sales of fitness-led devices that help to support personal healthcare remain popular and are the main driver of the smartwatch boom.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate Apple Watch shipped 9.5 million units worldwide in Q2 2021, rising 46 percent from 6.5 million in Q2 2020. Apple’s global smartwatch market share is holding steady around the 52 percent level. Apple still owns half the market and is keeping rivals at bay. Apple Watch Series 6 today is by far the world’s most popular smartwatch model, due to its blend of sleek design, good usability on a small screen, and a growing portfolio of health and fitness apps.”

“The smartwatch market is on fire. The smartwatch outlook for the rest of the year and into the Q4 holiday season is highly promising. Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 is packed with compelling apps that track your holistic health better than ever before. Chinese brands, like Xiaomi and OPPO, are piling in with lower-cost 4G smartwatches optimized for mobile operators. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 7 is eagerly awaited, slated for September or October, and rumored to contain a larger display that will enhance further the app experience.”

Global Smartwatch Vendor Shipments and Marketshare in Q2 2021



The full report, Global Smartwatch Vendor Market Share by Region: Q2 2021, is published by Strategy Analytics’ Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here.

MacDailyNews Take: Total dominance.

In other related news, the Apple Watch user base has now surpassed the 100 million milestone.