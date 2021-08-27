Apple reportedly to launch ‘iPhone 13’ on September 17th, AirPods 3 on September 30th

According to screenshot of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home, Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17th and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30th.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the ‌AirPods‌ 3 on September 30. …With Apple returning to its traditional September launch timeline, the above dates could easily turn out to be correct. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has suggested the iPhone will launch in the third week of September, which would be the week of September 13 to 17. Based on past launch events, September 7, September 14, and September 21 are all likely event dates where we could see the new ‌iPhone‌ models unveiled.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 13 will sell very, very well with a smaller notch, larger batteries, improved performance, and significant camera improvements. AirPods (3rd gen.) will be in high demand as they’re expected to look like AirPods Pro sans the active noise cancelation to allow for a low price. They’ll fly off the shelves!