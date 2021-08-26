Apple Watch user base surpasses 100 million milestone

Showing a full recovery from COVID-19, global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of this year increased 27% compared to the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research’s recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker. The Apple Watch user base crossed the 100 million milestone for the first time during the calendar second quarter of 2021.

Apple maintained its solid No. 1 position in terms of shipments, but its market share declined slightly compared to the same period last year due to intensifying competition with Chinese and Indian brands.

Commenting on the smartwatch market outlook, Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said in a statement, “The smartwatch attach-rates for smartphones have been steadily rising. Apple’s ecosystem is seeing a greater attach rate as the brand continues to bake in attractive designs, health features and related services around it. Apple Watch’s user base crossed the 100-million mark for the first time during the quarter ended June, capturing the lion’s share of the smartwatch user base globally. The US continues to be the key Apple Watch market, contributing to more than half of its user base, with an attach rate of close to 30%.”

Top-selling Smartwatches Globally, Q2 2021



Lim added, “Looking at the success of Apple Watch, more OEMs have entered the smartwatch market with a relatively less advanced OS but comparable fitness and health-related features, and stylish designs at affordable prices targeting hundreds of millions of potential users globally. The pandemic has further pushed consumers towards being more health-conscious and features such as SPO2 and heart rate monitoring have trickled down to the sub-$100 smartwatch segment. The sub-$100 smartwatch segment grew a massive 547% annually, highlighting its mass-market reach.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch once had its doubters. A few still linger like fungus, but not inside the hallowed halls of the palatial MacDailyNews Headquarters.

Apple today revealed the world’s first smart watch and, once Apple Watch hits the market in early 2015, nothing will ever be the same… Apple Watch, starting at just $349, will be a massive hit… And, wow, are they gorgeous! And useful; more useful than most people yet realize…

The stupidwatches currently on the market were rendered even more anachronistic dead ends today. If you have one of these wastes of time: Sell it. Get as much as you can for that piece of junk, make room on your wrist, and get ready for the world’s first real smartwatch: Apple Watch.

Along with many millions of people, you are going to want an Apple Watch. All you have to do it touch it and see even a glimpse of what it can do and you’ll be sold… The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. — SteveJack, September 9, 2014