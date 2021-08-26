T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier’s security is ‘awful’

The hacker who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective T-Mobile US customers, described the wireless carrier’s security as “awful”, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Reuters:

John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company last week, told the Journal that he had used an unprotected router to access personal records of customers. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last week it would investigate the data breach, with some T-Mobile customers also suing the company for damages in Seattle federal court.

MacDailyNews Take: Ya don’t say?

Personal data, including social security numbers and driver’s license information, dates of birth, first and last names were stolen, T-Mobile said. The “uncarrier” also said approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers, and account PINs were also stolen.