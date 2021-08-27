AppleToo has amassed nearly 500 stories of Apple workplace issues

A group of Apple employees organizing themselves under the #AppleToo moniker says they’ve has collected almost 500 stories from current and former Apple employees about workplace issues including racism, sexism, discrimination, retaliation, bullying, sexual and other forms of harassment, and sexual assault.
The #AppleToo group began collecting stories last week.
The most common thread in the stories is “being ignored by HR,” according to information shared by the Apple Workers Twitter account.
The group plans to begin sharing some employees’ stories publicly on Monday, after it has finished providing guidance on how to report the stories to external labor organizations like the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment and the federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.
— Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) August 27, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President, Retail + People, reporting to CEO Tim Cook, is under the gun.
Retail should be one SVP position. Human Resources should be another. It’s too much for one person to handle competently.
4 Comments
