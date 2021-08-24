AppleToo: Handful of Apple employees organize under new banner claiming harassment, discrimination

A handful of Apple employee on Monday launched a website called “AppleToo.” The goal is to collect stories from workers at all levels of the organization who’ve experienced harassment or discrimination.

Zoe Schiffer for The Verge:

“For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny,” the website reads. “The truth is that for many Apple workers … the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more. We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It’s time to Think Different.”

Only about 15 current and former Apple employees were directly involved in the organizing effort. This morning, the organizers launched the website and Twitter account and sent the news out on a 200-person Discord server for Apple employees and contractors.

Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer and activist who’s involved in the organizing effort, posted the website in two internal Slack channels — #allies4change and #women-in-swe — this morning.