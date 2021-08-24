AppleToo: Handful of Apple employees organize under new banner claiming harassment, discrimination

A handful of Apple employee on Monday launched a website called “AppleToo.” The goal is to collect stories from workers at all levels of the organization who’ve experienced harassment or discrimination.
“For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny,” the website reads. “The truth is that for many Apple workers … the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more. We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It’s time to Think Different.”
Only about 15 current and former Apple employees were directly involved in the organizing effort. This morning, the organizers launched the website and Twitter account and sent the news out on a 200-person Discord server for Apple employees and contractors.
Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer and activist who’s involved in the organizing effort, posted the website in two internal Slack channels — #allies4change and #women-in-swe — this morning.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, anyone who’s truly “faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting,” should fight for their rights.
4 Comments
What goes around comes around.
Take MDN’s Take to heart, meek and compliant Aussie and Chinese pawns.
If employees of any company are indeed being treated unfairly, then there should be immediate action taken to remedy. Unfortunately, due to the self-centered nature of people today the definition of poor treatment includes such gems as “my bullshit opinion was not taken seriously” and “someone didn’t address me with the proper pronoun”. Inanity at it’s finest.
There could be an armed insurrection in Cappuccino rivaling, if not exceeding, 9/11. Sub Zero Nancy will investigate. Harris will look at the root causes. Joe won’t do anything. Press will blame Trump. It is all so delicious to watch!