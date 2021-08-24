Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney demand biscuits over ‘Ted Lasso’ joke

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney jokingly expressed their disapproval over a joke in the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” which poked fun at their ownership of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.

Brandon Choe for Deadline:

The duo purchased the football club last year, and in Ted Lasso’s newest episode “Rainbow,” Higgins, played by Jeremy Swifts, quipped he “can’t tell if them buying the club is a joke or not.”

Reynolds and McElhenney both shared tweets on Saturday with a letter sarcastically threatening legal action against Apple TV+ over the gag.

“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community.” (McElhenney co-created and stars in Mythic Quest, which also streams on Apple TV+.)

The actors went on and demanded “2 large boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits” to be sent to the club ahead of the season kickoff this weekend “to avoid legal action.”