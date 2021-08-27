Apple urges, but doesn’t mandate, all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Apple is strengthening its push for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, urging all U.S. workers to get shots as soon as possible, but stops short of issuing a mandate.COVID-19
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The iPhone maker launched a new internal web page, sent a memo to employees and is hosting internal talks as part of the campaign.
“Apple is asking everyone who has access to the vaccine and is able to get vaccinated to do so as soon as you can,” the company said in the memo, which was sent to staff Thursday evening. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health efforts, and Kristina Raspe, vice president in charge of real estate, are also hosting talks to encourage employees to get the shots.
The company’s web page for employees discusses COVID-19’s delta variant and explains how a vaccine could help prevent its spread. The company also emphasized that the version made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE has received official approval from the FDA.
Apple is still not requiring employees to do so — unlike companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. Internally, Apple has cited employees’ privacy as its reason.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is doing the right thing by not mandating that all employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
5 Comments
And who’s supposed to develop the next products in case things go wrong in 5 to 10 years?
They should at least keep a percentage of employees unvaccinated to be safe…
Yeah, that’s not how vaccines work. With that thinking, why vaccinate against smallpox and polio. You never know, right??
You’re right, COVID vaccines don’t work unlike polio or smallpox…. Anything else?
Let’s face it, if someone is even slightly older, overweight, or any health issues its best to avoid this respiratory virus and get vaccinated. If younger and healthy, the benefits of natural antibodies far outperform vaccination. There’s a study out of Israel today that looked into their 2.2 million person database for data on this issue. In Asia they are finding the viral load of someone vaccinated is 120 times greater in the nose than someone unvaccinated, because the body doesn’t kick in to start and fight it immediately thereby spreading it easily. But again, the vaccination helps protect a relative at risk, too, so be smart.
Pretty sure you’re reading the Israel study wrong. Yes, natural immunity from GETTING Covid produces a stronger immune response than from vaccinations alone, but that BOTH are extremely effective against the virus, particularly in avoiding serious illness and hospitalization.
Of course, you need to get the disease for the “natural immunity,” and while the fatality rate is only about 2 to 3 percent, the rate for serious illness is about 15 percent, and many of those are so-called “long haul” sufferers, who have battled an array of symptoms for months. Do you really want to risk that to avoid a vaccine that’s been given out literally BILLIONS of times already?
I sure don’t.