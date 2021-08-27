Apple urges, but doesn’t mandate, all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Apple is strengthening its push for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, urging all U.S. workers to get shots as soon as possible, but stops short of issuing a mandate.COVID-19

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone maker launched a new internal web page, sent a memo to employees and is hosting internal talks as part of the campaign.

“Apple is asking everyone who has access to the vaccine and is able to get vaccinated to do so as soon as you can,” the company said in the memo, which was sent to staff Thursday evening. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health efforts, and Kristina Raspe, vice president in charge of real estate, are also hosting talks to encourage employees to get the shots.

The company’s web page for employees discusses COVID-19’s delta variant and explains how a vaccine could help prevent its spread. The company also emphasized that the version made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE has received official approval from the FDA.

Apple is still not requiring employees to do so — unlike companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. Internally, Apple has cited employees’ privacy as its reason.