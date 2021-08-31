‘Being James Bond’ retrospective with Daniel Craig to stream on Apple TV app

“Being James Bond,” from MGM, will stream exclusively on the Apple TV app as a free rental ahead of the theatrical release of “No Time To Die,” the 25th installment of the storied franchise.

Jill Goldsmith for Deadline:

The 45-minute retrospective features Daniel Craig reflecting on his 15 years playing Bond, with never-before-seen archival footage from his oeuvre and conversations with 07 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. It will be available for free to Apple TV customers in over 30 countries and regions from September 7 through October 7. No Time To Die, Craig’s last outing as Bond, will be released in theaters on Sept. 30 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S. on Oct. 8 through MGM via United Artists Releasing.

In May, MGM agreed to sell itself to Amazon for $845 million but the deal is being scrutinized by U.S. regulators and hasn’t closed yet. Amazon said in May it anticipates the close sometime mid next year.