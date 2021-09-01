Apple Watch Series 7 hit with production delays, likely to cause supply constraints, shipment delays

Apple’s upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch is suffering production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, Bloomberg News reports, citing “a person familiar with the situation.”

The original Apple Watch was offered in two sizes: 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 4 grew to 40mm and 44mm. Soon, Apple Watch Series 7, with its square-edge design, is expected to offer displays of 41mm and 45mm.

Debby Wu and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is expected to unveil the new line — known as the Apple Watch Series 7 — in the coming weeks. It wouldn’t be the first time an Apple Watch has hit snags coming out of the factory. The first version was delayed in 2015 due to production problems. But since Apple hasn’t yet announced the release date for the Apple Watch Series 7, it has options. The company could just give a later date or ship a smaller number of units. Nikkei reported earlier that production of the device has been delayed due to the complexity of the new watch. Manufacturers of the product began small-scale production last week but didn’t get satisfactory output, Nikkei said. The new watches also have screen technology that brings that display closer to the cover glass using a different lamination technique, Bloomberg previously reported. That display layer may be causing some of the production woes, the person said.

MacDailyNews Take: With these production delays likely to cause supply constraints and/or shipment delays, for those in the market for Apple Watch Series 7, The Luck of the Preorder™ will be extra important!