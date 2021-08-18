‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ renewed for Season 5, moving to Apple TV+

The Apple Music series, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, an offshoot from the viral segment on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, has been renewed for a fifth season that will move from Apple Music to Apple TV+.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Apple Music landed the project in a bidding situation in 2016, ahead of the formation of Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming division and the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019. The existing four seasons of Carpool Karaoke: The Series remain available on the Apple TV app and Apple Music. They will migrate to their new home on Apple TV+ along with the new, fifth season when it premieres. The Carpool Karaoke franchise, including the Apple series and the Late Late Show segment, have been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic, with efforts underway to safely return them to production.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for each of its first three seasons. The series’ most recent fourth season is also up for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.