Apple delays introduction of ‘SharePlay’ feature in iOS 15

Apple has delayed the introduction of the iOS 15 “SharePlay” feature which is meant ot allow users to keep FaceTime conversations going as you watch TV shows and movies, listen to music, or share your screen with SharePlay. When released, “SharePlay” will offer an entirely new way to have experiences with family and friends, no matter the distance.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

Apple has delayed the introduction of one of the central features of its upcoming major iPhone update.

When Apple introduced iOS 15, over summer, one of the chief features was SharePlay, and it is listed first on the rundown of upcoming additions to iOS 15 on its website.

But the update will not be released in the version of iOS 15 that ships this autumn, likely next month alongside the new iPhones. The same tool will be delayed on the Apple TV and Mac, Apple said.

The company confirmed the move in an update sent to developers, which informed them that it would be removed from the latest beta version of the software too.

Apple gave no information about why the feature had been delayed. It relies on a variety of different moving parts – including integration with third-party apps by their developers – and so presumably any of those could have been moving less quickly than required.

It also gave no indication of when the feature might be arriving…