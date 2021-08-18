Tim Robbins joins Apple TV+ ‘Wool’ series

Tim Robbins has signed onto the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s “Wool” for Apple TV+, Variety is reporting

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Robbins will star alongside previously announced cast member Rebecca Ferguson. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Robbins will play Bernard, the head of IT for the Silo.

“Wool” was originally a standalone short story released online. After the first self-published story became an online sensation, Howey then published a series of stories continuing the journey in subsequent books in what became the “Silo” series: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.”