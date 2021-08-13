U.S. House bill would force Apple to destroy their walled garden, allow third-party app stores

U.S. House Judiciary lawmakers on Friday introduced legislation meant to set rules for how companies like Apple and Google control their online app stores.
The bipartisan bill is the House companion to Senate legislation introduced earlier this week.
House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee ranking member Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) say the Open App Markets Act will allow app developers to tell consumers about lower prices and open up more competition for third-party app stores and payment services.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, by all means, let’s turn the Garden of Eden into a glorious combination of the streets of Detroit and Chicago. Makes tons of sense.
“Hey, let’s dramatically increase the potential for malicious code and behavior on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV!”
“What a great idea!” exclaim these U.S. Congressmen.
We await the U.S. House bills that force Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation to allow third-party app stores with bated breath.
Spotify, Epic Games, etc.’s demand they should be able to advertise alternative deals within their iOS app is a practice that no store in the world allows.
The fact is that when Sony sells TVs in Best Buy, they’re not allowed to place placards next to each unit that say the same unit is cheaper at Target, along with QR codes that launch Amazon’s app offering the exact same TV at a lower price.
Once again, Spotify et al. want all the benefits of the App Store for free.
Of course, we’re all for Apple allowing app developers to inform users that the App Store isn’t their only shopping option, as long as Spotify, Epic Games or any other developer simply pay Apple a 15% – 30% advertising fee for each sale they make as a result of being offered the alternative payment option via Apple’s App Store. 😉
Apple deserves compensation from any developer using their store for distribution, advertising, etc.
Hopefully, Apple (and Google) lobbyists will be able to quash this mess of a bill with aplomb.
The “Open App Markets Act” is the House companion to a Senate bill that was introduced this week by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The full text of the Senate bill can be found here.
The only thing that is reasonable for anyone to be pursuing is for Apple to allow users to install apps via third party sources as they choose without having to jailbreak their phone and not be locked into only being able to download from Apple App store.
Forcing any store to allow third party advertising should not be forced on any company. It is only fair that any activity that relies on a company’s resources and/or platform should be entitled to some form of compensation.
Of course this whole issue stems from Apple making it impossible to load apps except through them. So they kinda created this reactive mess.
You are totally clueless to the wrongful implications and infringement on private company business practices.
All behind Apple on this one to slay the misinformation specialists dumb as a box of rocks working under a gilded dome in the “swamp” at exorbitant salaries and benefits they do not deserve…
Good. Time to reign in big tech tyranny. They are making “excess profits,” “gouging the public,” and “engaging in monopolistic behavior.” (Remember all those liberal tropes?) I have lost all sympathy for the maker of the SpyPhone. The big tech companies are in bed with government? They like big government? Tax ’em and regulate ’em.
Yes, by all means reign in Big Tech tyranny. But it’s not Apple. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram et al are the abusers of free speech and guardian of LEFTIST CENSORSHIP.
Apple is just trying to make a buck behind the walled garden and terms of service promising SECURITY.
Wait a minute, they want to change security standards and spy on users using a back door?…
But without the app store the little developers would not be able to survive as the would not have the infrastructure to distribute their apps on their own. It also does not cost us more to use the app store vs side loading.
Apple App store will not fail with side loading being allowed.
I think we should let the idiots load all the virus-riden apps they want. They will have to buy more phones to replace the ones loaded with viruses, which will increase Apple profits.
Just like removing all warning labels and letting stupidity take its course.