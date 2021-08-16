Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple

A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis Wireless Technology $300 million in damages after a second patent trial versus Apple.

In April, U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap threw out a $506.2 million patent damages award against Apple after ruling the company should have been able to argue that the owner of the patent, Optis Wireless Technology, was making unfair royalty demands, although the judge refused to throw out the liability finding.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

In a statement, Apple said: “Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate. We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire.”

MacDailyNews Take: Patent trolls are an unrelenting scourge.