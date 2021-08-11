U.S. Senate bill would force Apple to destroy their walled garden, allow third-party app stores

Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. The new Senate bill, the Open App Markets Act, among other things would prohibit Apple and Google from requiring developers use their in-app payment systems, which take a standard 30% commission — and would let consumers select different third-party app stores for their mobile devices.
The legislation was introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday.
According to the lawmakers, the Open App Markets Act would: protect developers’ rights to tell consumers about lower prices and offer competitive pricing; require devices allow “sideloading” of apps; open up competitive avenues for startup apps, third-party app stores and payment services; give consumers more control over their devices; prevent app stores from disadvantaging developers; and set safeguards to continue to protect privacy, security and safety of consumers.
In addition to requiring app stores to let developers use alternate payment mechanisms, the Open App Markets Act would let users choose which apps they want as their defaults (and delete pre-installed apps they don’t want) install their choice of app store on their own devices. The bill would bar app stores from “self-preferencing” (putting their own products at an advantage over those of competitors) and would prohibit Apple and Google from using confidential business information of third-party apps to create a competing product.
“Big Tech giants are forcing their own app stores on users at the expense of innovative startups,” Blackburn said in a statement. “Apple and Google want to prevent developers and consumers from using third-party app stores that would threaten their bottom line. Their anticompetitive conduct is a direct affront to a free and fair marketplace.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, by all means, let’s turn the Garden of Eden into a glorious combination of the streets of Detroit and Chicago. Makes tons of sense.
“Hey, let’s dramatically increase the potential for malicious code and behavior on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV!”
“What a great idea!” exclaim three idiot U.S. Senators.
We await the U.S. Senate bills that force Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation to allow third-party app stores with bated breath.
Spotify, Epic Games, etc.’s demand they should be able to advertise alternative deals within their iOS app is a practice that no store in the world allows.
The fact is that when Sony sells TVs in Best Buy, they’re not allowed to place placards next to each unit that say the same unit is cheaper at Target, along with QR codes that launch Amazon’s app offering the exact same TV at a lower price.
Once again, Spotify et al. want all the benefits of the App Store for free.
Of course, we’re all for Apple allowing app developers to inform users that the App Store isn’t their only shopping option, as long as Spotify, Epic Games or any other developer simply pay Apple a 15% – 30% advertising fee for each sale they make as a result of being offered the alternative payment option via Apple’s App Store. 😉
Apple deserves compensation from any developer using their store for distribution, advertising, etc.
Hopefully, Apple (and Google) lobbyists will be able to quash this mess of a bill with aplomb.
The full text of the Senate bill can be found here.
14 Comments
When Microsoft mandated that everyone had to have Explorer as their browser, people understood why that was a problem. The excuses for making IE unremovable were just that. This isn’t a binary choice. People ought to be able to choose their software without having thousands of dollars of hardware held hostage. Apple openly puts limits on iPhone users that have nothing to do with security, but are simply their social agenda.
If I want to trust one or two other companies besides Apple, that is much different from letting any idiot run code on my machine. And anyway, I’d rather be in Detroit or Chicago than North Korea.
You provide zero examples of how Apple has held hardware hostage. Give one concrete example.
Here are three concrete examples:
– Can’t emulate DOS? Because we might play games that we paid for years ago?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/apple-removes-all-vaping-and-e-cigarette-apps-from-its-app-store/
– The problem had nothing to do with e-cigerettes, and was instead due to Chinese THC fluids, and american tobacco companies using their political influence to get people back on real cigarettes.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/9/22221730/apple-removes-suspends-bans-parler-app-store
The content, while a serious problem, was no different then what appears on larger sites. Also opens the door to censorship of political speech.
I don’t want to get off track arguing about the political issues of two of those. The point is that it is dangerous for a corporation to make political decisions, and enforce those decision with their control of hardware that I paid for. I might agree with Apple today, but what happens when they make a decision tomorrow that I don’t like?
Agree with MDN’s take in itself. But since Apple has chosen to sooner breach through the walls of my own personal private space and making it unsafe from the slippery slope of their own scanning practices – I don’t do “Trust me Bro'” – their walled garden can go to smithereens too, I don’t care anymore, they’ve lost their love from me.
Epic and its ilk are scum to be sure. But so are those who under the false pretense of Think of The Children in the long term destroy my private garden too.
So go cry me a river, Apple.
Agreed. Apple will have difficulty preaching it Walter Gordon approach when there now considering opening it up.
Great. And while you are at it, I want ..no, demand.. to have more choices on my next lawn mower. Fuel injection not a carborator. And if I want to use cheap, non OEM normal wear parts, I want the original manufacturer warranty to cover the machine, even if something goes wrong. Of course there is hyperbole in my comment, but having government wade into this part of technology rather the privacy threats, is beyond me. Watch out console manufacturers… you are next.
Right now there are hobbyists who could realistically do that for you. No one is making you abandon thousands of dollars of electronics that you already paid for just so you can have that choice.
You have a choice to not buy an iPhone if you don’t agree with Apples terms of service. There is no God given right for you to profit off Apples investment. Can Target sent sign waivers into WMT advertising there better prices. They can buy TV ad time if they want to advertise. Witout Apple most of these wanna be free loaders wouldn’t exist. By the way, if they want to have their own App Store, the can have Chinese company build a gamer phone with there Os for $1$125. Don’t believe me. Look up umidigi on AliExpress. I gave two of there phones, but still use my iPhone most of the time.
Apple can change their terms of service any time they feel like it, and if you have already bought a phone from them you are SOL. A duopoly is not much better than a monopoly. Unlike the lawnmower example above, the barriers to entry for a new cell phone company are too high to prevent abuse from the Apple/Android duopoly.
I won’t buy an app unless it’s via Apple’s Pay system, just don’t trust anyone anymore. But I gotta say Apple kinda brought this on themselves.
Use Big Gvmt to your benefit.
Watch BG use you for its benefit.
FU to every politician that votes for it
Re: Tau Mix: I’m all for monopoly busting, but when you mention duopoly, when’s the next limit before outrage, triopoly, quadopoly? When government starts telling non-monopoly companies how to do their business you have started an “Atlas Shrugged” mentality. Scary.
These politicians are probably be lobbied by the cry babies over at Epic games because they know they are going to lose their legal challenge to Apple, as there has been no evidence submitted to demonstrate any monopolistic practices by apple or google regarding their app stores. The fact they are giving this pointless topic so much time and effort shows their lack of priority in the health and safety of a country. Shameful.