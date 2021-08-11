Apple releases macOS 11.5.2

1 Comment

Apple on Wednesday released macOS 11.5.2. The company helpfully explains, “macOS 11.5.2 includes bug fixes for your Mac.”

Apple releases macOS 11.5.2
Apple releases macOS 11.5.2 which includes bug fixes for your Mac.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s it. Except for that it’s rather snappy!

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: