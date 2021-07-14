Facebook advertisers impacted by Apple’s strong privacy policies

When users get asked on iPhone devices if they’d like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. Those who value their privacy are impacting advertisers on Facebook, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their Facebook ads.

Kurt Wagner for Bloomberg:

The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their internet activity. Most are saying no, according to Branch, which analyzes mobile app growth. People are giving apps permission to track their behavior just 25% of the time, Branch found, severing a data pipeline that has powered the targeted advertising industry for years. Media buyers who run Facebook ad campaigns on behalf of clients said Facebook is no longer able to reliably see how many sales its clients are making, so it’s harder to figure out which Facebook ads are working. Losing this data also impacts Facebook’s ability to show a business’s products to potential new customers. It also makes it more difficult to “re-target” people with ads that show users items they have looked at online, but may not have purchased. A Facebook spokesman declined to share what percentage of its users have accepted the company’s tracking prompt, but roughly 75% of the world’s iPhone users have downloaded the newest operating system, according to Branch.

MacDailyNews Take: So with 75% on iOS 14 and only 25% of iOS users “allowing” tracking (because, prior to iOS 14, they have no choice), it stands to reason that the vast majority of iOS 14 users, fare greater than 75%, are opting out of tracking.

Facebook used to tell advertisers how many sales it made within certain demographic cohorts – women in Texas, or 18- to 25-year-old men, for example. The company has stopped sharing that level of detail, advertisers say. “There’s no source of truth at all anymore,” said Dave Herrmann, who runs his own agency called Herrmann Digital and manages more than $2.5 million in monthly Facebook advertising spend. “Every platform gives you different numbers.”

MacDailyNews Take: “There’s no source of truth at all anymore.” You can say that again.

Apple has made privacy a foundation of the company’s latest marketing effort around the iPhone, pushing back against the digital advertising industry that has collected immense amounts of user data for years in ways that few people understood. The tagline for the company’s new iPhone television commercial is, “Choose who tracks your information… and who doesn’t.” The privacy changes apply to all app developers on the iPhone, not just Facebook. But the social network has been protesting the loudest.

MacDailyNews Take: Tough shit, Facebook data-vacuuming, privacy-trampling cancer.

Apple macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS users are the most coveted demographic. If you want to deliver ads to Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV users, contact webmaster@macdailynews.com for very reasonable rates. 🙂

All of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.

If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.

We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021

As I’ve said before, if we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold, we lose so much more than data, we lose the freedom to be human… If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, it does not deserve our praise, it deserves reform… Too many are still asking the question, “how much can we get away with?” when they should be asking “what are the consequences?” – Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 2021

Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks

(Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010.)

—

Zuckerberg is like a really early model that somehow escaped Westworld. — MacDailyNews, April 12, 2018

If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 2018

We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.

If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018

As we’ve said many times: Delete Facebook.