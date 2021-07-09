Apple TV+ rock documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’ seeks to inspire new fans

At the Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Todd Haynes said he hoped to reach a new generation of fans with a documentary on rock and roll band The Velvet Underground, which includes scenes shot by Andy Warhol in New York in the 1960s.

Hanna Rantala for Reuters:

“The Velvet Underground”, presented at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, is set to be released on Apple TV [sic] in October, and Haynes said he was happy to try and reach a new audience this way too.

In his first documentary, Haynes worked with hours of unseen footage shared by singer and guitarist Lou Reed’s widow and reels of the band shot by artist Warhol, plunging viewers into intimate moments between the musicians.

The film is not competing for prizes at the world’s biggest film festival, but was screened at the event, which is back after a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic…

The filmmaker, known for “Far from Heaven” and “Carol”, spoke to close members of some of the band’s stars. Frontman Reed died in 2013 at the age of 71.