Ming-Chi Kuo: 11-inch iPad Pro to get mini-LED display upgrade next year

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to deliver new mini-LED display technology to the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ next year. Currently, only the flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers a mini-LED display.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is also planning to bring the display technology to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is testing using a glass back rather than an aluminum enclosure for the next release of the ‌iPad Pro‌, which could enable wireless charging for the ‌iPad‌. Additionally, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also reports that Apple is exploring the possibility of iPads with displays larger than 12.9-inches, but those shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

MacDailyNews Note: Also, in addition to mini-LED coming to the 11-inch iPad Pro, Apple is said to be testing MagSafe charging for the iPad Pro, including reverse wireless charging that would allow users to charge their iPhone, AirPods, etc. by placing them on the back of the iPad.

In addition to the next-gen iPad Pro and iPad mini, Gurman and Wu report that Apple is also working on a thinner version of its entry-level iPad that’s planned to be released as early as the end of this year, likely alongside a new iPad mini that will finally eschew its antiquated Home button.