Apple explores iPads with giant displays

It’s time for a giant 14- to 16-inch display on iPad Pro. Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman writes, “I love the speed, touchscreen, versatility and Magic Keyboard, but the 12.9-inch display is far too small for someone accustomed to a 16-inch MacBook Pro.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
And I’m not the only one who thinks that: I’m told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest. They’re unlikely for next year — with Apple’s attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022 — and it’s possible they never come at all. But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop…
I wrote this newsletter on an iPad Pro. That might not sound like some shocking revelation, but trust me, I had all but relegated the tablet to video watching and light gaming duties. Since this month’s release of the iPadOS 15 beta, however, I’ve left my laptop mostly behind and have done the vast majority of my work from the iPad…
I’m liking the multitasking improvements so far in the iPad beta. The biggest change there for me is the ability to launch apps into split view from the home screen, rather than just from the dock. I’m digging the App Library, which is basically now the iPad version of Launchpad on the Mac. But I’d still like the ability to have four or five easily resizable and movable windows in front of me at once like I can on my Mac.
MacDailyNews Take: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro seems large when you first use it, but it rapidly seems to shrink over time. A flagship iPad Pro with a “giant” display would be an enticing option. An iPad Pro with the footprint of the 16-inch MacBook Pro would be insanely great!
What’s the point if it’s the same limited iPad OS? This seems more fitting for a touchscreen version of Mac OS, or some hybrid of the two.
You’re right, this doesn’t make sense for most people with iPad OS as it stands, Apple knows they’d still sell millions of them though so they will, to make more money.
An iPad that size is going to be sitting in a $400+ Magic Keyboard most of the time, wasting its potential for now. At this stage I don’t just want Mac OS on the iPad, I expect something even better, not this tinker toy sandbox OS. Get on it Timmy and Craigster.
Where a folding screen would come in useful but at what price.
Bring back the Big Ass Table®!
Let iPad be iPad and Mac be Mac. You have the M1 (mobile based chip) available on the desktop, tablet, and laptop form factors, so let people choose which form they like for their workflow, instead of forcing Mac OS on the multitudes who don’t want it. We don’t want some Frankenstein Microsoft Surface hack.