Apple explores iPads with giant displays

It’s time for a giant 14- to 16-inch display on iPad Pro. Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman writes, “I love the speed, touchscreen, versatility and Magic Keyboard, but the 12.9-inch display is far too small for someone accustomed to a 16-inch MacBook Pro.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

And I’m not the only one who thinks that: I’m told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest. They’re unlikely for next year — with Apple’s attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022 — and it’s possible they never come at all. But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop…

I wrote this newsletter on an iPad Pro. That might not sound like some shocking revelation, but trust me, I had all but relegated the tablet to video watching and light gaming duties. Since this month’s release of the iPadOS 15 beta, however, I’ve left my laptop mostly behind and have done the vast majority of my work from the iPad…

I’m liking the multitasking improvements so far in the iPad beta. The biggest change there for me is the ability to launch apps into split view from the home screen, rather than just from the dock. I’m digging the App Library, which is basically now the iPad version of Launchpad on the Mac. But I’d still like the ability to have four or five easily resizable and movable windows in front of me at once like I can on my Mac.