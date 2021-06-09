Apple has a decade-long lead in wearables

On a revenue basis, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones are a $30 billion per year business. If it were a separate company, Apple wearables would be ranked just shy of a Fortune 100 company. Assuming continued Apple Watch and AirPods momentum, along with Apple expanding its wearables platform by getting into face wearables (AR/VR headsets and glasses), Above Avalon’s Neil Cybart estimates that Apple wearables will likely be able to generate up to $50 billion of revenue annually within a few years.

Neil Cybart for Above Avalon:

Last week, Apple quietly unveiled one of the more remarkable pieces of technology that has been developed in the past few years. AssistiveTouch allows one to control an Apple Watch without actually touching the device. Instead, a series of hand and finger gestures can be used to control everything from answering a call to ending a workout. The video below showcasing AssistiveTouch is quite impressive: AssistiveTouch is just the latest example of how Apple’s lead in wearables is still being underestimated. The evidence points to Apple having a wearables lead of not just a few years but more like a decade.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple dominance of the wearables market is iPod-esque.