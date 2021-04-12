Analyst: Apple’s upgrade to LTPO displays in iPhone 13 will soon make it the dominant tech

2021’s forthcoming iPhone 13 family is widely expected to feature new LTPO display technology which will allow for ProMotion high-refresh rate. Display analyst Ross Young says that Apple’s upgrade from OLED to LTPO will help make it the dominant display technology over the next two years.

Chance Miller for 9to5mac:

Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo. Young posted on Twitter today that DSCC now expects LTPO display technology to overtake LTPOS AMOLED smartphones by the end of 2023 in terms of the percentage share of the US market. This aligns with Apple’s planned transition to LTPO in the iPhone lineup.

We now predict LTPO backplanes to overtake LTPS in AMOLED smartphones on a $US basis in 2023 with a big uptake from Apple over that period… pic.twitter.com/0N2gqJF3Mp — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 12, 2021

ProMotion has been a feature of the iPad Pro lineup since 2017, but the big differentiator here is that the iPad uses LCD while the iPhone uses OLED.

MacDailyNews Take: Better in every way, LTPO with ProMotion will allow for better gaming, smoother iOS and iPadOS animations on iPhone and iPad, and perhaps even Apple Pencil support on “iPhone 13 Pro Max” (pretty please, Apple?). Also, imagine an iPhone with an Always-On Retina display to match your Apple Watch!