iPhone OLED screens may adopt LTPO backplanes in 2021, say sources

According to DigiTimes, Apple suppliers are already developing OLED displays using LTPO backplane technology for 2021 iPhone models.

“Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, or LTPO, is an OLED display backplane technology developed by Apple. LTPO combines both LTPS TFTs and Oxide TFTs (IGZO, Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide),” OLED-info explains. “LTPO is applicable for both OLED and LCD displays, actually, but this backplane technology is likely to be used exclusively in high-end OLED displays.”

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

A paywalled preview of the report reads as follows… Apple has yet to introduce its 5G iPhones for 2020, but its supply chain is already developing OLED screens using LTPO backplane technology for next year’s premium iPhone models, according industry sources. LTPO technology would result in a more power efficient backplane, which is responsible for turning individual pixels on and off on the display. This could pave the way for longer battery life and/or new features like ProMotion or an always-on display.

MacDailyNews Take: Imagine an iPhone with an Always-On Retina display to match your Apple Watch!