Apple CEO Tim Cook pens open letter: ‘Speaking up on racism’

Apple CEO Tim Cook has penned an open letter, published on Apple’s website, and linked to atop the Apple.com homepage, titled “Speaking up on racism.”
Here it is, verbatim:
Speaking up on racism
Right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism.
That painful past is still present today — not only in the form of violence, but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination. We see it in our criminal justice system, in the disproportionate toll of disease on Black and Brown communities, in the inequalities in neighborhood services and the educations our children receive.
While our laws have changed, the reality is that their protections are still not universally applied. We’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in, but it is similarly true that communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma.
I have heard from so many that you feel afraid — afraid in your communities, afraid in your daily lives, and, most cruelly of all, afraid in your own skin. We can have no society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor, and life.
At Apple, our mission has been and always will be to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better. We’ve always drawn strength from diversity, welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world, and strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone.
But we must do more. We commit to continuing our work to bring critical resources and technology to underserved school systems. We commit to continuing to fight the forces of environmental injustice — like climate change — which disproportionately harm Black communities and other communities of color. We commit to looking inward and pushing progress forward on inclusion and diversity, so that every great idea can be heard. And we’re donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.
To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored. Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines. To the Black community — we see you. You matter and your lives matter.
This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a “normal” future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.
In the words of Martin Luther King, “Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.”
With every breath we take, we must commit to being that change, and to creating a better, more just world for everyone.
Tim Cook
MacDailyNews Take: Three more quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.:
Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.
The limitation of riots, moral questions aside, is that they cannot win and their participants know it. Hence, rioting is not revolutionary but reactionary because it invites defeat. It involves an emotional catharsis, but it must be followed by a sense of futility.
That old law about ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.
Tim can buzz off. Sorry, but a whole lot of us DO NOT in fact harbor racist feelings. This some straight up BS, this is.
You are and your parents to thought you to hate. As well as base your life on white privilege is the problem with America! Carry your ass back to Europe!
Hey, Timmy: Fuck you. I am not a racist. I am not a self-hating gay, brought up Christian in Alabama, who therefore feels the need to pontificate to everyone else in a vain attempt to assuage my feelings of inadequacy. I do not loath myself because I sold out my company and country to a murderous totalitarian communist dictatorship.
What are your qualifications for lecturing everyone? Because you shut down U.S. manufacturing plants so you could source cheap parts from Chinese slave labor? Not much of a podium you’re standing on there, little man. You haven’t been elected to anything. You are a glorified parts-sourcer who’d still be a parts-sourcer if Steve Jobs didn’t die far too young of cancer. STFU.
Let’s hear from someone who has been elected, to the highest office in the land, no less. He says it far better than you do, you simpering beta who assumes every caucasian is racist. Project much, Timmy?
Here’s a far better, far healthier outlook:
The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief.
Yesterday, I spoke to George’s family and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss. I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace. And I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace. Healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos are the mission at hand. (Applause.)
The police officers involved in this incident have been fired from their jobs. One officer has already been arrested and charged with murder. State and federal authorities are carrying out an investigation to see what further charges may be warranted, including against, sadly, the other three.
In addition, my administration has opened a civil rights investigation, and I have asked the Attorney General and the Justice Department to expedite it.
I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protesters, and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace.
The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses, and burning down buildings.
The main victims of this horrible, horrible situations are the citizens who live in these once lovely communities. The mobs are devastating the life’s work of good people and destroying their dreams. Right now, America needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy. And there will be no anarchy. Civilization must be cherished, defended, and protected. The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard, and heard very loudly.
We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities. We must defend the rights of every citizen to live without violence, prejudice, or fear.
We support the overwhelming majority of police officers who are incredible in every way and devoted public servants. They keep our cities safe, protect our communities from gangs and drugs, and risk their own lives for us every day.
No one is more upset than fellow law enforcement officers by the small handful who fail to abide by their oath to serve and protect. My administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold.
It does not serve the interests of justice or any citizen of any race, color, or creed for the government to give into anarchy, abandon police precincts, or allow communities to be burned to the ground. It won’t happen.
Those making excuses or justifications for violence are not helping the downtrodden, but delivering new anguish and new pain.
From day one of my administration, we have made it a top priority to build up distressed communities and revitalize our crumbling inner cities.
We fought hard with Senator Tim Scott and many others to create Opportunity Zones, helping to draw a surge of new investment to the places in our country that need it most. We must all work together as a society to expand opportunity and to create a future of greater dignity and promise for all of our people. We must forge a partnership with community leaders, local law enforcement, and the faith community to restore hope.
Radical-left criminals, thugs, and others all throughout our country and throughout the world will not be allowed to set communities ablaze. We won’t let it happen. It harms those who have the least. And we will be protecting those who have the least.
The leadership of the National Guard and the Department of Justice are now in close communication with state and city officials in Minnesota. And we’re coordinating our efforts with local law enforcement all across our nation.
In America, justice is never achieved at the hands of an angry mob. I will not allow angry mobs to dominate. It won’t happen. It is essential that we protect the crown jewel of American democracy: the rule of law and our independent system of justice. Every citizen in every community has the right to be safe in their workplace, safe in their homes, and safe in our city streets.
This is the sacred right of all Americans that I am totally determined to defend and will defend. My administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder.
We will stand with the family of George Floyd with the peaceful protesters and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security.
We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down; joining hands, not hurling fists; standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility.
— President Trump, May 30, 2020
Right. He spoke to George Floyd’s family, but they report that he wouldn’t let them talk to him. He did not appear interested in their concerns or broader community concerns. That just confirmed their opinion that black opinions matter no more than black lives to some Americans.
He has asked the DOJ to investigate the incident, but does not even acknowledge that this might not be an isolated problem within the Minneapolis PD, much less America as a whole. How could he? The head of the local police union is a national leader in Cops for Trump and is on record as thanking the President for unshackling them from local, state, and federal oversight.
In this long presidential statement, there is only one sentence that even admits the existence of tens (or hundreds) of thousands of peaceful protesters. The effect—and probably the intention—is to paint everybody who opposes racism as a violent looter. Admittedly, words supporting the First Amendment rights to speak, assemble, and petition would appear hollow in the wake of Lafayette Square.
A subtext is that black folks are too lazy or stupid to organize without white guidance from a national Antifa organization that has previously and remains so devious that there is no evidence for its existence (as opposed to the abundant evidence of individual anarchists and leftists acting on their own). This shadowy presence is worth labeling as a terrorist organization although the DOJ has refused any public focus on the white nationalist groups that have killed more than 120 people in the last three years while Antifa was killing none (according to the ADL; there are no official figures because the DOJ does not track right-wing violence).
Tim Cook and Apple are continuing Steve Jobs’ original mission to use technology to change the world. They will not be diverted down a white rabbit hole.
And Tim descends even further into self-parody. SAD!
More sanctimonious SJW virtue signaling from Tim Cook.
Subtext: “We’re good people because we care. No guys, really.”
It come across as a pitiful plea for validation. Sad.
Auntie Tim should keep her pie hole shut and get to work. iOS and macOS are buggy messes, still. Apple TV remote sucks. Apple TV, Apple TV+, Apple TV this, Apple TV that – the product/service naming is a joke.
Nobody cares how much holier you think you are than everyone else, Auntie Tim.
Shut up and get to work. Try to at least earn 5% of your wild overpayment for what you do (not very well).
Thanks for the sentiment Tim.
Just wondering how those apps are going for the Hong Kong protestors?
Whenever you’re ready.
June 4th; the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. Though recently banned, Hong Kongers are still planning to go ahead with their annual ceremony of remembrance.
How does that Elvis parody from GeoB about diversion go?
Little Timmy could build an production plant near a deserving Black community and hire them into good paying jobs.
But, I guess he just doesn’t have any faith in their ability to assemble an iGadget.