An iPhone 11 Pro with a “misprint” that apparently sold for $2,700 has appeared in a tweet, with images showing the Apple logo on the back of the iPhone wasn’t positioned where Apple intended.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Posted to Twitter on Friday by “Internal Archive,” the images depict the back of an iPhone 11 Pro from two viewpoints, with one angled upwards from the base while the other is a flat top-down view. The second image is shown alongside an edited version to highlight the “misprint.”

The defect is in the positioning and the angle of the Apple logo, which usually sits in the center of the back panel. In this case, the logo is off-center to the right, as well as slightly angled anticlockwise. If genuine, it’s feasible this was a manufacturing error where the panel wasn’t seated properly in a machine before the logo was applied to the device.

It is unclear when and how the misprinted iPhone was sold for $2,700.