Sony plans to bring more PlayStation franchises to iPhone and iPad

Recent job advertisements indicate that Sony intends to adapt many PlayStation franchises to be playable on iPhone and iPad in the future.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The job advertisement seeking someone for the role of “Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment,” in California. The listing explains the candidate will “lead all aspects of the expansion of your game development from consoles and PCs to mobile and live services,” but with a focus on “successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

The PlayStation Mobile publishing label already exists and operates, and has resulted in a few mobile titles including “Run Sackboy! Run!” and “Uncharted: Fortune Hunter” among others.

There’s also the ability to play PlayStation games via an iPhone or iPad, using the Remote Play app to stream from a console over the network.