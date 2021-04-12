Apple said to launch all-new 12.9-inch MiniLED iPad Pro within weeks

Apple plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of April, despite facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Debby Wu and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to recently pause production as a result, one person added.

Apple still intends to announce updated iPad Pro tablets in two sizes as early as this month, other people familiar with its product road map said. The MiniLED screen, which will improve contrast ratios and deliver a brighter picture, will be exclusive to the pricier 12.9-inch model. The production hiccup could mean that the larger iPad Pro will ship later and be available in constrained quantities to begin with, the people said.

Taiwan-based suppliers Ennostar Inc., General Interface Solution Holding Ltd. and Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology Corp. are among the key providers of MiniLED technology.