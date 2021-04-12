Apple CEO Tim Cook fears people not being able to ‘express themselves fully’

Apple CEO Tim Cook fears “a world where if everybody thinks they’re being tracked all the time, then that will result in people changing their behavior. They’ll begin to think less, they’ll begin to search less, they’ll begin to not express themselves fully. And that narrow world is not one that any of us should aspire to live in.”
Christine Dobby for The Toronto Star:
In the coming weeks, Apple Inc. will roll out a new privacy feature to the smartphones, tablets and other devices that use its iOS operating system. Privacy updates are usually a bit mundane; important, yes, but not exciting. This one though, which will require apps to get permission from users before tracking their data across other apps or websites, has stoked a storm of controversy since Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple announced it last June.
That’s because the digital advertising industry relies heavily on collecting personalized information about users to deliver targeted ads. It’s a big business, as anyone who has been followed around the internet by an ad for a pair of shoes, can attest. If you decline to be tracked, Apple’s move will restrict access to a string of unique identifying information on your device. Apple will also require the app developer not to use other information — your email or phone number, for instance — to track you…
Dobby: Why did you take that step?
Cook: Because we see a world where if everybody thinks they’re being tracked all the time, then that will result in people changing their behaviour. They’ll begin to think less, they’ll begin to search less, they’ll begin to not express themselves fully. And that narrow world is not one that any of us should aspire to live in.
So this is beyond the law, yes, beyond today’s regulation. My own perspective is this is where the puck is headed. I think people will stop and pause for a minute and see what we’re doing and it’s not something that you would say, ‘Wow that’s really wild.’ It’s something you would probably look at and say, ‘That’s pretty reasonable.’ And I think the regulation will eventually catch up. That’s my prediction.
MacDailyNews Take: Freedom of expression. Imagine that.
Sometimes the first duty of intelligent men is the restatement of the obvious. — George Orwell
21 Comments
The sooner this is rolled out the better.
Google has no such fear:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/youtube-pulls-florida-governor-s-video-says-his-panel-spread-n1263635
Another blatant example of Big Tech attempting to silence those who disagree with their woke corporate agenda.
Follow MacDailyNews on Parler here: https://parler.com/profile/MacDailyNews/posts
There is a difference between “encouraging free speech” and “requiring YouTube, Apple, or whoever to use their private resources (without their consent) to knowingly spread misinformation with possibly fatal consequences.”
Could all of those who cannot tell the difference please move to the comments on Parler and leave these alone?
Since when did Twitter, YouTube, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook etc, give a shit about whoever used their private resources (without their consent) to knowingly spread misinformation with possibly fatal consequences? Well, since before Trump that is???
Also, remember that Progressive Liberal Democratic talking point, a favorite among Barry and fake Indian Elizabeth Warren… “You didn’t build that!” Well, a lot of other people, both private and public, were involved to create the eco system that made that “private resource (without their consent)” count their lucky stars that they came along at a time where it was possible for their idea and vision to exist.
Censors have no credibility to signal virtue.
Now do Parler, Tim. You see, when it comes to concern over people “not express[ing] themselves fully,” if you only apply that standard to the side you support, you’re really not doing it at all.
Imagine if your life was Twitter. What a fucking nightmare.
Apple CEO Tim Cook fears “They’ll begin to think less, they’ll begin to search less, they’ll begin to not express themselves fully. And that narrow world is not one that any of us should aspire to live in.”
But not to worry Timmy. If they do begin to think more, begin to search more, and begin to express themselves fully, cucks like you at Apple and the rest of Big Tech will be there to put a lid on it! Guaranteed!!!
“Freedom of expression” — tell that to Parler
Or tell it to somebody who tried to sell a copy of Mein Kampf in Germany between 1945 and 2016, or who tries to fly a Nazi flag even now. Here in the United States, try to find a mainstream bookshop that would put the book on display. I assume you would not require Jewish booksellers to promote Hitler’s message. Yet you would require Apple, Amazon Web Services, and others to promote messages that they find repugnant. They have freedom of expression, too, you know.
You had to compare Republicans to Nazis.
Way to go.
Still batting a 1000.
Free speech is free speech. My point is that everybody has limits, if only Nazi propaganda and child pornography. If I am publishing a newspaper or producing a self-hosted web page, I get to set those limits within the bounds of the criminal laws, and I am free to set my own more restrictive limits. If I am operating a telephone company that is licensed as a common carrier, the Government exclusively gets to set the limits.
Because this is America and there is a First Amendment, publishers have always been able to print Mein Kampf and booksellers have always been able to sell it. Similarly, because this is America and there is a First Amendment, publishers and booksellers are free NOT to print or sell it. Requiring them to do so would require them to endorse a message that they oppose. So would requiring a Republican Party newsletter to print op-eds written by Democrats. And… so does requiring the App Store to distribute apps that it regards as promoting an unsafe message.
You may not regard Parler as unsafe, but it isn’t your App Store. It belongs to Apple, so they get to decide. You do not get to second-guess Apple’s decision (other than by criticizing them or choosing not to do business with them). Under the First Amendment, the Government should not get to second-guess Apple’s decisions, either. Private parties can promote whatever they like (that isn’t criminal) and avoid promoting whatever they choose. Big Brother should not be dictating a requirement that someone publish something that the publisher regards as a dangerous lie.
The argument that Apple has a monopoly because it has superior access to Apple customers is like arguing that the New York Times has a monopoly because it controls what NYT subscribers read. If they don’t like the NYT, there are plenty of alternatives. If they don’t like the offerings in the App Store, there are plenty of alternatives on the Internet. Somebody who has been banned from Twitter or Facebook has lots of ways to get their message out that do not involve forcing somebody to publish material that they regard as libelous or dangerous.
Here’s the issue with your argument… there are thousands of bookstores. There is only one web. There is really only one search engine. There is really only a couple of widely used social media sites. See the difference? Your analogy is flawed.
More, you seemingly ignore that the banning of Parlor was political. It was also a team effort. Parlor went out and did what socialists have been saying for years… go build you own platform. So they did. But then, when Parlor starts to gain popularity and folks start leaving FB and Twitter, Silicon Valley rallies to keep their own profits in check. They team up to beat down Parlor. They essentially make it impossible to exist. No servers, not app stores.
Wait until this works it’s way up to the Supreme Court. We’ll see how these town-square apps defend themselves and their actions.
“Yet you would require Apple, Amazon Web Services, and others to promote messages that they find repugnant. They have freedom of expression, too, you know.”
Tell it to a Christian cake baker!
That you’d never tell to a Muslim cake baker.
You mean defense of free speech coming from the CEO who banned Parler? I didn’t and don’t use Parler, but I know how to spot crap logic. I don’t want to have some CEO decide what I can and can’t see. As a amateur historian on the evils of Socialism, on the National Socialism side, I’ve visited Auschwitz, Birkenau, Dacau, Triblinka, Chelmo, the Warsaw Ghetto, and towns where the Final Solution happened – read “Ordinary Men”. On the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic side, I’ve visited the Pliesti Prison (Romania – Wiki it) and the Holomodor. The Holomodor is virtually unknown, but the Ukrainian government claims 8-12M died of forced starvation on Stalin’s orders. The pictures I’ve seen are horrific and it seems it was much crueler than the relatively fast bullet to the back of the head or the gas chamber. Here is what really bothers me – 99.99 percent of people have never heard of the Holomodor, a genocide which took place in the same country (Poland and Western Ukraine – Stalin moved the borders after WWII) which killed up to twice as many people as the Holocaust. Interesting side note, George Orwell wrote Animal Farm because of how the New Times destroyed the one reporter who tried to tell the story of the Ukrainian ‘famine’. Ask yourselves, why does no one remember this atrocity, but hears about the Holocaust almost daily? Did the NYT hide this piece history? Likely. Did it crush dissent? Likely.
I want as many voices, to include crack pots, telling truth to power. Let me hear their ideas and decide for myself what is true and what is false. Sadly, Tim Cook reminds me of the NYTs in the 1930. He mimics what the Times did to Garett Jones, he kills the messengers (Parler). Free Speech is tough, viva Free Speech!
“You mean defense of free speech coming from the CEO who banned Parler? ”
Isn’t more fitting and explanatory to add “and didn’t ban Twitter and FB”? Parler got the boot while fellow-guilty parties, Apple deemed as free of guilt.
This is inexplicable logic that points to the importance of favored narratives (and hypocrisy).
Tim Cook, Steve’s worst mistake
Add that to the $100 Billionaire who just exposed over 500 Million Customer’s Data to the WORLD…….AGAIN!!! Privacy??????
Timmy is all for free expression as long as Apple agrees with what you are saying. Otherwise, you get your app removed or the owner of the app cancels you.
Hey Timmy, why arent you preaching your swill to the Chinese government?
All of you who equate the availability of an app on a privately owned App Store to censorship in the context of the U.S. Constitution need a real lesson in what “freedom of speech” is. It has nothing to do with what private individuals, organizations or companies can or cannot do to you regarding your free expression of thoughts and ideas. Nothing. It is centered on whether the GOVERNMENT can silence you.
I don’t have all the answers when it comes to the merger of speech and technology (it’s going to be very, very tricky and we’re learning as we go) but it is at least as equally offensive that the government would require Apple or anyone else to house things it doesn’t agree with as it is that a private company would silence a citizen.
But one requires a wholesale change of the Constitution of the United States, and the other does not. Apple, Facebook, Google, and on and on . . . these companies have the right to do what they want with their own servers and platforms, whether you agree or not.
And then, as a consumer, you have the right to support them or not support them with your own money. It really is as simple as that. If there’s a big enough market for what Parler offers, then it will sort itself out, won’t it?
Tim Cook is talking about privacy settings at the operating system level that prevent specific capabilities of ad-targeting tech companies from fleecing your data and to give you the choice of the “convenience” that comes with those technologies versus your own privacy. And you’re all upset?
Think. And if you want Parler, then invest in it or start your own. I wish you the best of luck, I’ll probably be a member.
This would explain the proliferation of emojis, as they have been invaluable in helping the masses express themselves more fully.