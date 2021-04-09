Justin Timberlake to star in Apple TV+ series as ‘Gong Show’ host / CIA assassin Chuck Barris

After the strong results of the Fisher Stevens-directed dramatic film “Palmer” in January, Justin Timberlake will return to the Apple TV+ fold, playing “Gong Show” host, and potential CIA assassin, Chuck Barris.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Apple won an auction and acquired the script to develop an hour-long drama series that will have Timberlake playing “Gong Show” host Chuck Barris.

The untitled series will be based on Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, a 1984 memoir in which Barris made suspect claims that being the zany “Gong Show” host and creator of game shows like “The Dating Game” and “The Newlywed Game” was cover for his real job: CIA assassin who took out enemies of the state in the 1960s and 1970s. The book was turned into a film that George Clooney directed with Sam Rockwell playing Barris.