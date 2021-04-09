Apple supercharges feature film effort to draw more Apple TV+ subscribers

According to a new report from The Information, Apple is increasing efforts to draw more Apple TV+ subscribers by producing compelling feature films, following the success of Greyhound, Wolfwalkers, and other films.

The success of Hanks’s World War II drama Greyhound (which he both wrote and starred in) has catalyzed Apple’s ambitions in feature films, which are now being amped up to (almost) Netflix-like levels, Fast Company reported last summer.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple has been telling studio executives that it is aiming to do more than 10 to 12 original movies per year for ‌Apple TV+… To facilitate its push into feature films, Apple has hired Jessie Henderson, who was previously the executive vice president of feature films for the HBO Max streaming service. She will join the ‌Apple TV+‌ team run by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, reporting to Matt Dentler, an ‌Apple TV+‌ executive who handles original films.

MacDailyNews Take: Slow and steady wins this race. While building out the content with quality feature films and series, Apple needs to continue offering the service for free to buyers of new Apple devices until viewers identify their favorite series and will be then willing to part with the princely sum of $4.99/mo. in order to continue watching new seasons.