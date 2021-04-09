Vox: Apple TV+ is better than you think

Apple TV+ is better than you think, says Emily VanDerWerff for Vox. “Apple TV+ became one of the streaming services I turned to most throughout the pandemic, as I found more and more good shows to watch,” VanDerWerff writes.

Emily VanDerWerff for Vox.:

Ted Lasso became the service’s first genuine success, first taking TV Twitter by storm and then rippling out through the larger sphere of people who like TV comedies. And both the Emily Dickinson dramedy Dickinson and the alternate history drama For All Mankind are among the best shows being made right now. Meanwhile, the service’s catalog of quality TV to kick back your heels and zone out to grows larger by the day. (My favorite show of this type: the “child detective” noir Home Before Dark, which has absolutely no clear audience but is weirdly compelling.) The easiest explanation for why Apple TV+ is airing so many solid shows right now is that it’s making an intentionally limited number of them, mimicking the model of a network like HBO or FX and focusing on quality rather than quantity — in contrast to a service like Netflix, which tries to flood the zone with more and more stuff. Sure, not every one of Apple’s original series will be a roaring success, and some will still be awful. But this sort of curated approach leads to more consistently enjoyable shows… Eventually, it will land a big hit show, a Stranger Things or a Bridgerton, a Handmaid’s Tale or a Boys, and it will go all-in on that success. (It’s also worth noting that the company makes and acquires movies, and is the distributor of the very good documentary Boys State and the tremendous animated film Wolfwalkers.) …Making a smaller number of shows, based on fresher ideas, is a smart way to build a streaming service with an eye toward standing out in the long run, especially if those shows hail from creative voices who might bring new perspectives to the air… Time will tell if this approach proves more successful than simply larding up a streaming service with familiar titles and characters, but as a fan of fresh and original television, I’m rooting for it to work.

MacDailyNews Take: If you build it well, they will come.

